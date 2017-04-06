Castlegar teen Zach Tremblay will be getting a new kidney in June.

A fundraiser is being planned to help out the Tremblay family with expenses related to the upcoming kidney transplant surgery of their son Zach.

Zach has been dealing with kidney disease all of his life and his condition has deteriorated into end-stage renal failure. He recently has been matched with a live donor. Zach's surgery is scheduled for June 1.

Zach is currently attending Stanley Humphries Secondary School and lives in Robson. He has been defying the odds for years, fighting hard against his kidney disease. Zach needs 11 hours of dialysis each night and takes 30 pills each day.

Zach and his mom Jana or another family member will have to spend three months in Vancouver after the surgery and fundraiser organizers hope to help the family with the expenses of essentially running two households during that time.

The pasta buffet fundraiser will be held on Friday, May 26 at the Nineteenth restaurant at the Castlegar Golf Club.

The event will feature both a silent and a live auction and organizers are looking for donations for the auctions.

"If you or your business has any kind of item big or small or a service you would like to donate it would be greatly appreciated," said organizer Sue Heaton-Sherstobitoff. "If you would like to make a monetary donation instead, please contact us and we would be more than happy to provide you with information to a trust that has been set up in Zach's name."

Tickets are $20 and will include the pasta buffet and a glass of wine. Tickets are available at the door.

For more information or to donate auction items, contact Sue at 250-608-2655 or sherheat@telus.net, or Heather at 250-304-3435 or handerson@rdck.bc.ca.