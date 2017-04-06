Bonnie Van Hatten is an aboriginal support worker with the Langley School District. Along with Shawna Duncan, Van Hatten is co-organizing a Reconciliation Bootcamp on April 22 at the Kwantlen Cultural Centre, 23907 Gabriel Lane in Fort Langley. Pre-registration is required.

Bonnie Van Hatten wants to help peel back the layers of reconciliation.

This is the reason she and Shawna Duncan are together hosting a 'Reconciliation Boot camp' at Kwantlen First Nation's Cultural Centre Longhouse on Earth Day, Saturday April 22.

Offered by Indigenize it and the Sk'elep Reconciliation Centre, this is the first event of its kind in Langley "where we are being hosted by a First Nation and supporting people in their journey towards reconciliation with Indigenous peoples," Van Hatten said.

An Aboriginal support worker with the Langley School District, Van Hatten said the boot camp came as a result of recommendations from the Truth and Reconciliation Commission of Canada.

In all, there are 94 recommendations for businesses, healthcare, education, law, districts, and, municipalities, Van Hatten explained.

"What we're doing is, bringing (the recommendations) to the people, via a boot camp."

Van Hatten said there is more awareness than ever before about residential schools and the impact they had — and continue to have — on First Nations survivors and their families.

Residential schools were government-sponsored religious schools established to assimilate Indigenous children into Euro-Canadian culture. The experience of attending these schools left many of the survivors emotionally scarred and stripped of their First Nations culture and teachings.

During the boot camp Van Hatten hopes attendees will find answers to such questions as: How can we move forward together in a good way? How do stereotypes/bias fit in? What about privilege? What does 'reconciliation' mean to a residential school survivor's adult child? And why are First Nations over-represented in prisons, suicide rates, and in foster care?

"How can these businesses move past the information stage, into calls to action: hiring practices, teaching people about cultural awareness, racism in the workplace, bringing hiring practices to HR departments. How are they hiring? Are they hiring First Nations people? If they're not hiring First Nations people, why not? Are they doing land acknowledgements in their place of business," Van Hatten said. "This should not be optional; it should just be something that we are doing."

The public is welcome to attend. Van Hatten said business owners, educators, those in leadership and Human Resources roles, health care professionals, people in the tourism industry, provincial and federal government representatives, law enforcement personnel, first responders, front line workers, life long learners, and those committed to social justice stand to benefit from attending the boot camp.

The itinerary includes:

• Arrive at 9 a.m. to mingle, network and enjoy a hot beverage with a light morning snack;

• An Elder will open the day in the longhouse;

• A song and land acknowledgment follows, beginning the day of learning;

• Small group huddles, activities, stories and experiential learning highlight the boot camp;

• Kwantlen Catering will provide lunch and light breakfast that's included in the price;

• Kwantlen First Nation member Brandon Gabriel will also speak at the event;

Deadline for registration is Saturday, April 15. The online registration link can be found through the event's Facebook page, 'Reconciliation Bootcamp.'