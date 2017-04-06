The Easter Bunny will be hopping in to the Langley Centennial Museum during Bunnies and Baskets, a festive family event April 15.

The Easter Bunny will be hopping in to the Langley Centennial Museum during Bunnies and Baskets, a festive family event that will feature crafts, games, activities, and special visitors Saturday, April 15.

Animal guests from Aldor Acres farm will be on hand for the event, where visitors can make Easter baskets and finger puppets, potato print Easter eggs, and try traditional Easter egg dying. Kids can swirl colourful paint to decorate paper Easter eggs at a marbling station, and participate in an Easter-themed story time in the museum parlour. An active outdoor egg race will also take place, weather permitting.

Bunnies and Baskets will be held Saturday, April 15 with a morning session from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m., and an afternoon session from 1:30 p.m. - 3:30 p.m.. All ages are welcome and the cost is $10 per family of four.

Langley Centennial Museum is located at 9135 King Street in Fort Langley. For more information or to register, call the museum at 604.532.3536 or go to recexpress.to.ca.