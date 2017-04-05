Van Gogh’s Sunflowers was an array of cheerfulness and delight

Yellow – it makes us think of happiness, sunshine, warmth and brightness. Yellow is a primary colour and can range anywhere from a dark gold to lemon/lime. It is the most luminous of colours and we use it to catch attention, be seen at night, and promote visibility. Insects see yellow to collect pollen, therefore yellow is the most common colour of flowers. It is a very important colour in our daily life, we see it commonly in our food, we recognize school buses and heavy equipment for safety reasons, and objects that are gold are seen as precious.

Van Gogh's Sunflowers was an array of cheerfulness and delight. Curious George had a friend with a big yellow hat and kids love Sponge Bob. In almost all cultures, yellow can be symbolized in religion, a county's flag, politics or music. Remember the Beatles' Yellow Submarine?

McDonald's, Shell, Nikon, Best Buy and Hertz all use yellow to catch our attention, marketers have known this for years. It's often too bright to stand on its own so we see it paired with black, green or red in ads.

Frankly, I am just happy to see some yellow spring flowers to add to the needed sunshine to our wet coast.

Sheri Peterson is a Saanich-based interior designer with over 20 years of experience working with residential, commercial and hospitality clients. Find out more at www.sheripinteriordesign.com.