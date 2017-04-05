Surrey RCMP, Surrey Crime Prevention Society and ICBC teamed up to put on the Operation Protect It. Lock It. Keep It. event at Clayton Crossing and Hillcrest Village shopping areas on Saturday, April 1.

Surrey RCMP, ICBC and the Surrey Crime Prevention Society teamed up to host Operation Protect It. Lock It. Keep It. at Clayton Crossing and Hillcrest Village shopping areas on Saturday, April 1, in support of Auto Crime Enforcement Month.

The campaign is a joint effort to educate the public on how they can prevent theft from vehicles and enhance community safety.





Volunteers educated more than 500 community members on how to reduce their chances of becoming a victim of auto crime.

“We were pleased to participate in this event which goes a long way in helping residents understand the difference they can make in reducing auto theft,” said Insp. Andy LeClair, Surrey RCMP Community Support and Safety Officer.

“Leaving valuables in your vehicle is just an open invitation to criminals,” he said. “We need to do what we can to not make ourselves easy targets.”

Although the number of thefts from vehicles and thefts of vehicles have declined slightly over the past year, hundreds of incidents are still reported annually.

Over 500 stolen vehicles have been recovered in Surrey this year.

“Vehicle crimes are often crimes of opportunity, and officers are still seeing an apparent complacency on behalf of vehicle owners when it comes to safeguarding their vehicle keys,” said LeClair.

According to RCMP, around 30 vehicles are stolen in Surrey every month because owners leave keys in an easily accessed area – including in the vehicles themselves.

Operation Protect It. Lock It. Keep It. emphasizes simple steps every one can take to reduce auto theft.

Here are some tips from Surrey RCMP to help protect your vehicle and belongings:

· Park your vehicle in well-lit areas near pedestrian traffic.

· Keep your garage door opener hidden or take it with you.

· Keep your keys secure at all times. Don’t leave your keys unguarded — even at a restaurant or the gym.

· Always lock your doors and close your windows, even if you’re away from your vehicle for just a minute.

· Remove electronics and valuables including smartphones, GPS and keys. Put anything in the trunk that could tempt a thief— even loose change or empty shopping bags.

· Don’t store your spare or valet key in your vehicle.

For more information on auto crime prevention, visit the Surrey RCMP or ICBC websites.