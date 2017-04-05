Root comes to Goward House and its enchanted forest grounds this weekend.

Proceeds from the $20 Friday night dinner benefits the Ancient Forest Alliance while part of the $5 entrance fees for the Saturday and Sunday workshops will benefit the Surfrider association.

This is the third go-round for Root, it was held twice last year, in April and September.

The weekend starts with dinner Friday evening, a vegetarian meal accompanied by local Island musicians. Bring your own plates and forks, it’s a zero-waste mentality.

It includes a new feature of three ‘forest rewilding’ sessions for children, as well as an opportunity for all to contribute to a collective art piece stationed in the garden area. Among the workshops is forest bathing with Reed Richard, sacred drumming with Carol Weaver and herbal wisdom and plant energy with Della Rice-Sylvester.

All workshops are drop-in, just pay $5 at the door and show up.

For more information visit rootvictoria.com.