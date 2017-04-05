USW Local 480 donated $7,500 to the KBRH Health Foundation to support the Gordy Steep Sick Children’s Fund. This fund assists families when travelling for medical care. The Local 480 raises funds through the Market BBQs and Gingerbread House fundraisers. Bernie Legatto, Director KBRH Health Foundation (center) gratefully accepts this cheque from Local 480 executive Brian Onyschak, VP (left) and Norm Murdoch, Financial Secretary (right).