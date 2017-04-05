Receiving funds were (left to right) representatives Kimberly Snow, Doug Simpson and Jhim Burwell, Kimberly Handley, Will Loftus and Dino Geremia, and Casey Wright (in front), and given out by organizer Dana Matheson and Doug Locker (standing).

Families having fun back in February will do lots of good for several community groups.

The third annual Fraser Valley Family Day at the Langley Events Centre brought out about 5,000 people to enjoy activities, treats, entertainment, sports and more.

Now the tally is in for the family fundraiser organized through C&D Logistics.

President Dana Matheson presented $20,300 worth of donations late last week.

Matheson said community support is building each year. The Vancouver Stealth, based out of the Langley Events Centre, offered admission to its Family Day game and made a donation to the cause.

The Fraser Valley Family Day raises money for JRfm’s Basics for Babies campaign but also distributed funds to supporting community groups that help at the event, including the Township of Langley Firefighters Charitable Society, Kimz Angelz, the Virtue Foundation and the Life Ready Foundation.

“It means a lot to us,” said Kimberly Snow, founder of Kimz Angelz. “We can really change lives with this donation.”

Kimz Angelz helps the less fortunate with food, clothing, housing, and basic essentials. Snow’s contingent of about 46 volunteers is involved with many initiatives. The group works with the poor, refugees, the Gateway of Hope, food banks, Game Ready through the Life Ready Foundation, initiatives through church outreach programs, and school food programs.

“It’s a couple hundred kids, easy, that we feed each month,” Snow said.

Matheson said the game plan is to hold the event again on Family Day 2018.

“People really seem to enjoy it,” he said.

Year one attracted about 1,200 people and raised about $11,000. Attendance doubled in year two and 2017 (year three) attracted about 5,000.

Matheson said one key to success is to ensure there are plenty of volunteers to work the event.

“It’s a good collaborative effort,” he said.

After the event, there’s a debriefing to review the good, the bad and the possible changes. One change could be in the admission price. It’s been by donation up to now but Matheson said he’s looking to round up enough sponsorship so admission is free.