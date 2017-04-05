The Township of Langley Firefighters Charitable Society was at the Real Canadian Superstore April 1 and 2, raising money for the Canadian Cancer Society. Helping were Nick Short, from the Aldergrove fire hall, and Andrew Placek, of the Brookswood fire hall.

The Township of Langley Firefighters Charitable Society members are some of the local volunteers helping sell daffodils.

The bright yellow springtime flowers are the symbol for the Canadian Cancer Society and April is Daffodil Month.

Flowers and pins are available during early April with door to door canvasing taking place throughout this month. Several retailers also have pins available.

The cancer society is using technology to help with sales, offering online ordering of flowers and pins for delivery to workplaces.

Money raised through flower and pin sales during Daffodil Month funds cancer research, education and advocacy initiatives as well as support programs across the country.

The daffodil came to be the society’s symbol in the 1950s and this year marks the 60th anniversary of Daffodil Month.

The cancer survival rate in the 1950s was 35 per cent. Today, it’s more than 60 per cent.

Learn more at cancer.ca/daffodil.