The Women's Health and Wellness Fair is set to arrive for the communities of Agassiz and Harrison on Friday Apr. 21. The fair will feature a panel discussion on women’s issues, moderated by nurse practitioner, Lisa Helgeson from 12:30 p.m. to 1:30 p.m.

The fair will offer health and wellness displays, including displays on fitness, women’s safety, cyber dating, advice on healthy/sexuality and fitness, Work BC (Women in trades), Community Response Network, a dietician and more.

The event is scheduled to take place at Kent-Community Recreation and Cultural Centre from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. with a free fitness class that will be available to guests at 10 a.m. and free child minding for guests with children who need care.

The fair has been brought to the community courtesy of Agassiz Harrison Healthy Communities Committee.