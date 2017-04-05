People trudged through the mud and rain to compete in the 95th annual Chilliwack Plowing Match on Britton Avenue on Saturday. There were horse-drawn and tractor plow divisions, plus a farrier demonstration.

The competitors are judged on crown, straightness, covering weeds, firmness and packing, and general appearance.

Here are the results from the horse-drawn plows:

Walking plows:

1) Adam Degenstein, Armstrong, B.C. • 83 points (also best crown, best going team)

2) Phil Rogers, Lillooet, B.C. • 77 points

3) Dugan Montjoy, Lillooet, B.C. • 75 point

4) Dennis Ryan, Westwold, B.C. • 71 points

Sulky (riding) plows:

1) Joyce Marchand, Salmon Arm, B.C. • 82 points

