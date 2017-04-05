- Home
SLIDE SHOW: 95th annual Chilliwack Plowing Match
People trudged through the mud and rain to compete in the 95th annual Chilliwack Plowing Match on Britton Avenue on Saturday. There were horse-drawn and tractor plow divisions, plus a farrier demonstration.
The competitors are judged on crown, straightness, covering weeds, firmness and packing, and general appearance.
Here are the results from the horse-drawn plows:
Walking plows:
1) Adam Degenstein, Armstrong, B.C. • 83 points (also best crown, best going team)
2) Phil Rogers, Lillooet, B.C. • 77 points
3) Dugan Montjoy, Lillooet, B.C. • 75 point
4) Dennis Ryan, Westwold, B.C. • 71 points
Sulky (riding) plows:
1) Joyce Marchand, Salmon Arm, B.C. • 82 points
For a video from the competition, click here.
