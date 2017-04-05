- Home
What you see ... hey, it's a squirrel!
If you have a recent photo you would like to share with our readers email it to editor@trailtimes.ca. This photo is courtesy of Warfield's Rita Proulx.
It’s that time of year when spring cleaning and home renovations are at the forefront of everyone’s mind. Rita Proulx captured this busy body in her Warfield backyard last week. If you have a recent photo you would like to share with our readers email it to editor@trailtimes.ca.
