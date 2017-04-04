Rain didn't detour a dozen or so volunteers from scouring the banks and the underbrush at Sendall Gardens for invasive weeds this past Saturday.

About 3.5 cubic metres, or the equivalent of 3,500 litres of milk, in Himalayan Blackberries, periwinkle, and English Ivy were stripped out of the 50th Avenue park this past Saturday morning, said Lyda Salatian, the founder and project coordinator for the Green Team.

• Click here to see photos from the weekend weed pull

"It was raining the entire time of the habitat restoration activity at Sendall Gardens on Saturday, so a number of people who had signed up didn't turn up. However, there were still 12 of us, and boy did they work hard and get a lot accomplished," Salatian told the Langley Advance.

Following on the heels of that clean up project, a team is returning to another Langley park this weekend, and more volunteers are always welcome, she said.

The Green Team will be returning to James Anderson Park in Willoughby this coming Saturday, April 8, and then again May 13, to try to eliminating the invasive species near the playground and along 66th Avenue, she said.

Each of the cleanup sessions run from 9:45 a.m. to 1 p.m. on the designated days.

To register, or find out more about participating in such events in Langley, visit the Lower Mainland Green Team’s MeetUp or Facebook pages.

Click on this link to sign up: https://www.meetup.com/the-lower-mainland-green-team/ or https://www.facebook.com/LowerMainland GreenTeam/