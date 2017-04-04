Big Brothers Big Sisters of Langley is hoping to score with a campaign to spotlight the number of kids waiting for mentors.

Based on a symbolic connection between basketball hoops without nets and kids without positive role models, the campaign raises awareness for Big Brothers’ need of volunteers in Greater Vancouver, especially Langley.

In total, 100 nets will be hung across various communities, one net for each child who is waiting for a Big. Those who step up to volunteer will be given a net to hang with their new Little.

“There is currently a significant waitlist of children around Greater Vancouver, in areas such as Langley – some of whom have been waiting so long that they are at risk of never being able to get a Big Brother at all,” said Roslyn Henderson, assistant executive director for Big Brothers Big Sisters of Langley. “These children are in their formative years, and could really benefit from a Big as they go through adolescence.”

Adults looking to make a difference can sign up to become a Big Brother or Big Sister and visit purplenetproject.ca.

The goal of the Purple Net Project is to show that the role of a Big isn’t a daunting one, she noted.

“Doing simple activities like shooting hoops and learning to solve problems, like how to hang a net together, is all it takes,” Henderson said. “But the connections built through the program have a life-changing impact on both Big and Little alike.”

Get involved

People can help support Big Brothers Big Sisters of Langley at the 38th annual fundraiser Bowl for Kids Sake.

• April 7

• 4 p.m. or 6:30 p.m.

• Willowbrook Lanes

• Hollywood stars theme

• Sponsor, participate or donate.

• More at bbbslangley.com

Be a mentor

The organization offers mentor programs to meet the varied needs of its volunteers, children and families. All programs provide youth with a role model and a friend to talk to.

“The focus is on building positive, supporting relationships founded on trust and respect,” she added. “In 2016, we served 420 children through our mentoring programs.”

One such program, Go Girls, was taken on by Langley RCMP Const. Alice Collins, who has been in this community for a year. She and another mentor essentially hang out with the girls for a couple of hours each week, doing games, crafts or sports.

She’s seeing the difference it makes and recently decided to start a second Go Girls group.

“It really is great for young girls, especially those who suffer from low self-esteem,” Collins said. “Through the eight-week program, you can see them start to come out of their shell, and gain some confidence.”

Her fellow RCMP member, Const. Ravi Ramnarine, with the detchment since last July, got involved with the boys’ program, Game On.

“I got involved as I enjoy dealing with youth, and believe if you can keep them active and interested in extracurricular activities, it could help prevent their involvement in drugs and gangs later on in life,” Ramnarine said.

They see first-hand when young people go off the rails and are part of a Langley RCMP partnership with BBBS Langley.

“We are always proud of our members who step up to do extra and work with outstanding partners like Big Brothers Big Sisters,” said Langley RCMP Supt. Murray Power. “These are win-win situations where everyone involved goes home feeling good.”

In Langley, the youth community experiences high rates of drug use, which can lead to criminal activity and mental health issues down the road, noted local RCMP Cpl. Holly Largy. In addition many youth experience childhood obesity.

A Langley report entitled A Profile of Children and Youth Aged 0-19 years found that after-school programs in Langley for children ages six to 12 years old, a critical developmental time, are lacking.

Volunteer mentors for Go Girls and Game On are generally between 16 and 30 years old and have an interest in physical activity, healthy eating and mentoring. BBBS of Langley is always looking for more mentors. Learn more at bbbslangley.com.