Lyla Kilcullen, 7, her mom Cynthia and Copper stand where a tornado threw the trampoline behind them April 2.

A calm cool day surprised a family when the wind blew in a tornado on their property April 2.

Don Schroeder said he was in a shed near the house when the wind came up suddenly, between 3-4 p.m., Sunday afternoon.

“It was really quiet and all of a sudden, the wind came up,” he said.

“It (tornado) just raised it (trampoline) up about 20 feet, turned it in circles and then went about 50 feet and then just dropped it,” he said about the tornado's effects on the trampoline.

Then the tornado carried on in a different direction, veering off almost back to where it came from, he added.

The trampoline, which had been closer to the house, landed upside down just outside the shed he was in.

Bars that hold up the safety net around the trampoline were bent, but it's still usable, he added.

The wind only came up in a small area – Don's wife Denise was about 100 feet away on the other side of the house and she didn't feel any wind, but said she did feel some hail falling at one point.

In the past, Don says he's seen small tornadoes pick up grass and leaves but never anything as big as a trampoline.