SURREY — A winery in Langley will host an inaugural event designed to raise money for charitable initiatives and scholarships for young people in Surrey.

An “Evening For Youth” dinner event, set for Saturday, April 29, is presented by Cloverdale Rodeo and Country Fair Youth Initiative Foundation.

The event will feature a farm-to-table menu at Krause Farms Estate Winery and Restaurant, with music by Rosemary Siemens & the Sweet Sound Revival.

The objective of the Cloverdale Rodeo and Country Fair Youth Initiative Foundation, or CRYIF, is to create a charitable entity of the Cloverdale Rodeo & Exhibition Association, “and give back to our community and surrounding areas through our three core pillars: Financial, Resources and People,” according to a post at Cloverdalerodeo.com.

The foundation’s 2016 scholarship winners were Owais Ghory (Frank Hurt Secondary), Harsuamn Benipal (Frank Hurt Secondary) and Taylor Monastersky (L.A. Matheson Secondary).

The dress code for the April 29 fundraiser is “country chic,” and tickets are $100 each. Call 604-576-9461 for details, or email info@cloverdalerodeofoundation.com.

This year's rodeo and country fair will be held from May 19 to 22.