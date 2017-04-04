Students involved in the N’we Jinan project in Surrey gather at a video launch event last Wednesday evening (March 29) at the District Education Centre.

SURREY — Indigenous school students in Surrey wrote and sang the lyrics for a pair of songs given a professional music-video treatment.

Twenty-two students are featured in the videos, made with the help of a music producer who travels the country with a mobile recording studio.

Montrealer David Hodges’ work in Surrey was the first for him in B.C.’s public schools, as part of his N’we Jinan project.

The song “Hide & Seek” was recorded with secondary students, while “Show Us The Way” was made with elementary-aged kids. The videos can be viewed at Nwejinan.com/videos.

The students were guests of honour at a “red carpet” launch event held last Wednesday evening (March 29) at the district education centre on 92nd Avenue.

“It was a big deal for them, and you could see how proud they were,” Nadine McSpadden, a helping teacher with Surrey’s Aboriginal Education Services, told the Now-Leader.

“What was exciting to see is how they took ownership of it and decided to get dressed up and make the event something special. It’s very empowering for everyone.”

The two songs showcase lyrics about how the students embrace and acknowledge their heritage.

“Some of the kids are incredible singers, and we’re hoping this really gives them a voice,” added Heidi Wood, who planned the Surrey project with McSpadden.

“Heidi and I had seen one of the videos (Hodges) had made, and we invited him here to Surrey,” McSpadden explained.

Hodges said it was interesting for him to meet with students in Surrey with so many different indigenous backgrounds.

“Some of them are more aware of that background than others,” he said, “and it was different in the sense that those kids didn’t necessarily know each other beforehand. Some did, some didn’t, because it was a district-wide process, and kids came from three or four different schools.”

In particular, the older students’ “Hide & Seek” song brought out their feelings about living in Surrey.

“My viewpoint coming in is that Surrey has a lot of gang violence, shootings, and they (the students) know this very well,” Hodges said. “But these are, like, peaceful kids who have all these different aspirations and dreams and things they want to accomplish. So they wanted to demystify a bit of that, about Surrey, and just talk about the sacredness of being indigenous, that we are interested in exploring where our identity is.”

