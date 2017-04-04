This spring is a busy period for the hospice team, from the planning workshop earlier this month, followed by a new fundraiser later in the month to help generate money for a new hospice care building near the hospital.

To kick it off, a few local organizations are coming together this weekend to offer a free workshop about planning for the future – the focus on medical and financial decision making.

It’s simply about starting the conversation, said Langley Hospice’s Shannon Todd Booth.

Langley Hospice is one of the groups co-hosting this Planning for the Future workshop, along with Langley Seniors Resource Society, Langley Care Foundation, Langley Division of Family Practice, and Stepping Stone Community Services Society.

“They all want to ensure their volunteers, donors, supporters, and the general public have the information they need to start the conversations and feel prepared to make these important decisions as they plan for the future,” she said.

With a larger space available for this year’s workshop, organizers are adding more to the program.

The morning will focus on health and medical conversations and decision making through a session about advance care planning.

Planning ahead before a health crisis is something we all should do, Todd Booth elaborated.

Yet less than 50 per cent of Canadians have had a conversation with their family and friends and even less have spoken with their doctor.

Langley organizations get people talking, as they did last year during the planning for the future event.

Cari Hoffmann, project coordinator of advance care planning with Fraser Health, will provide an opportunity to learn together and discuss the concept of advance care planning, substitute decision making for health care decisions, and provide insight and resources to start and continue the process.

April 16th is national advance care planning day, and this sessions aims to encourage people to get informed and start the conversation. More information is available via www.advancecareplanning.ca.

Following the advance care planning presentation, we will hear from the Township of Langley firefighters and the Langley Division of Family Practice, as they share information about the MedWatch program, and introduce important forms that document personal information, medical conditions, and emergency contact info, so that it’s accessible when needed.

The afternoon session will focus on power of attorney and estate planning, as well as other important financial decisions to consider when planning for the future.

Tanya Lyn Werk is a wealth manager with Investors Group Financial Services Inc., and will provide an interactive, humourous approach to the seriousness of knowing what you want done and what you need to know to ensure it happens.

Then it’s the participants’ turn to ask questions – the sessions will be followed by a panel of experts in their fields of accounting, law, financial planning, and advance care planning and resources, and will provide an opportunity for participants to get their questions answered and ensure they have the information they need.

“It’s about starting the conversation – no matter your age and stage, and getting informed and making decisions before you need to,” Todd Booth said.

The workshop runs Saturday, April 8, 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the Langley Seniors Resource Centre. RSVP at 604-530-1115.

Angie Quaale will be overseeing the preparation of the five course meal at Plates & Glasses, along with her chefs at Well Seasoned.

New ‘pairing’ fundraiser fast approaching

Also in the works, Hospice is gearing up for a new fundraiser April 22 called Plates & Glasses.

Langley Hospice is “pairing up” with some local businesses to present the Plates & Glasses Event, a premier dining and libation event, in support of the society.

This fundraising is being held at the historic Fort Langley Community Hall in Fort Langley.

“This will be an evening of fine dining with five courses prepared by Angie Quaale and the fine chefs of Well Seasoned – A Gourmet Food Store, and served family-style by volunteer servers at your table of eight, featuring fine ingredients provided by local businesses Otter Co-op, Bonetti Meats, and the 1 Fish 2 Fish Fresh Seafood Market,” Todd Booth explained.

Each course will feature a choice of pairings from B.C.-based wineries, distilleries, and breweries provided by Lynette Faye – host of the annual Fraser Valley based Cork & Keg event – ensuring guests have a selection of options to sip and savour while enjoying musical entertainment by classical guitarist and longtime hospice supporter Matthew Silverman.

A silent auction and short program will complete the evening, followed by a volunteer-driven shuttle service offering rides home for guests in Langley.

“This event will create an opportunity to showcase these fabulous offerings from local businesses, and help to engage a unique audience in conversation about the importance of quality palliative and bereavement care and support, and raise important funds to ensure the Langley Hospice Society can continue to meet the needs of our growing community through their supportive program centre located in Langley City.”

With only 125 tickets available, at $160 each, more than 60 per cent sold and going fast, Todd Booth said.

Tickets and information available at www.langleyhospice.com/PlatesandGlasses or by calling hospice at 604-530-1115.