VIDEO: TELUS Future Home comes to Abbotsford
Those wanting a peek into the future have the opportunity to check out what life could be like at the TELUS Future Home display at Highstreet Shopping Centre.
The smart home display, free to view for the public, runs from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. on Tuesday and Wednesday to Friday from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m.
The stop in Abbotsford is one of several community stops for the display across B.C. and Alberta.
Video by: Amelia Ververgaert
