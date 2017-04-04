Three projects on the west side of the Capital Region have received grants through the province’s Canada 150 funding program.

As part of British Columbia/Canada 150: Celebrating B.C. Communities and their Contributions to Canada, the Metchosin Farmers’ Institute will receive $24,000 to upgrade its antique farm equipment display building on the Luxton Fairgrounds.

Highlands Heritage Park Society receives $19,000 to improve accessibility at Caleb Pike Heritage Park on Millstream Road. And the Sooke Region Historical Society, operator of the Sooke Region Museum, is receiving $64,000 for outdoor artifact and storage development.

The grants, among $7.6 million provincewide, are administered by the B.C. Museums Association and are intended to promote legacy, culture and heritage projects as part of the 150th anniversary of Canada’s confederation. Over 400 applicants submitted projects worth more than $24 million.

