Pat Ford stiches a label onto one of the Quilts of Valour on Saturday at the Westshore Quilter's Guild's show at Eagle Ridge. The quilt pictured, titled Glorious and Free, will be sent to Esquimalt's Integrated Personnel Support Centre (IPSC).

Everybody needs a hug now and then.

That's what the Westshore Quilters’ Guild hopes donated quilts will give the area’s wounded and retired military personnel.

“They’re basically a hug from the community in support of what they’ve done,” explained Marilyn Fuller, who along with Judi McCallum has helped spearhead the local Quilts of Valour campaign, a program that’s grown into a sizeable national initiative since it began in Edmonton in 2006.

More than 200 quilts have been donated on the Island since the program started, with quilts going to both CFB Esquimalt and CFB Comox.

“We try to cover all of Vancouver Island,” Fuller said.

The quilts were on display on Friday and Saturday at the Eagle Ridge Community Centre during the Qulters’ Guild’s 2017 show.

“Anytime we get the chance to bring it out into the public we do, just so that it doesn’t get forgotten,” Fuller said.

Anyone interested in donating a quilt can contact Fuller at 250-478-2191 or McCallum at 250-590-6546.

For more information on the program, visit quiltsofvalour.ca.

