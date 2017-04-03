Graduation is just around the corner, and Grade 12 students at Sardis secondary school are holding their fundraising dinner and auction April 6.

Donors have been sending in items for both the live and silent auction also taking place. Some of the silent auction items include tickets for the Vancouver Symphony Orchestra, hockey gear, gold lessons, river rafting and tire packages.

For the live auction, they’ll be auctioning off a gazebo, a dental package and much more. Grade 12 students were asked to bring in business and community donations in the form of product or gift certificates prior to the event. Half of the value of the auctioned donaton will go directly into the student’s grad account to go towards reducing graduation tickets (prom, dry grad and grad cruise). The remainder of the funds raised go toward reducing graduation event costs and supporting student scholarships for the school’s Grad Legacy Fund.

The dinner and auction takes place at Sardis secondary on Thursday, April 6. Doors open at 5 p.m., dinner is at 6 p.m. and the live auction starts at 7 p.m.

Tickets are $15 and available by calling the school at 604-828-9424 or grant_kushniryk@sd33.bc.ca for tickets.

A full list of items for auction can be found at www.sardissecondary.ca/grad-auction.