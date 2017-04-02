During Daffodil Month in April, residents will find volunteers canvassing door to door on the West Shore and elsewhere around the region, and set up at BC Liquor Stores selling daffodil pins to raise funds for research and support for families living with cancer.

Volunteers with the Canadian Cancer Society are going door to door around Greater Victoria and are on hand at B.C. Liquor Stores this month as part of the non-profit’s Daffodil Month fundraising activities.

Residents will notice volunteers selling daffodil pins outside the Westshore Town Centre government liquor store this Saturday (April 8), and at other locations around the region, where donors will be encouraged to give generously to support ongoing research work and support for families living with cancer.

BC Liquor Stores and Starbucks are also selling the pins on site through the month of April, and other retailers have boxes on hand and are accepting donations.

People can volunteer to be a fund raiser, or donate online to the cause at cancer-canvasser.ca.

