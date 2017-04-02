Students from D.W. Poppy Secondary in Langley heard from a man who lost his leg in a sawmill accident when he was only 18 years old.

Michael Lovett lost his limb back in 1999, and he now spends a bunch of time sharing his story and a message of workplace safety with young people around the province.

Lovett was at Poppy Thursday and spoke students about how excited he was to have his first job at a Mission sawmill and how he was saving up to buy his first car.

He was eager to demonstrate his strong work ethic to his coworkers and manager, he recounted for the students.

While working a graveyard shift just a few months in to his new job, he suffered the serious injury that cost him his leg – and nearly his life.

While attempting to clean out some bark from a running conveyor, Lovett's boot became stuck in the conveyor's roll feeder and started dragging his body into the moving machine.

"I was very scared," he recalled, "thinking I'd have to watch myself die and that I'd still be alive when the roller finally went over my head."

By pure chance, a link broke off the engine's drive chain and shut the machine down just seconds before it would have encompassed his body.

Lovett survived the incident, but lost his left leg. After undergoing several surgeries and extensive physiotherapy, he learned to walk on a prosthetic leg.

For the past 13 years, he's been sharing his story, speaking at schools and workplaces through the province.

WorkSafeBC continues to focus prevention efforts on young workers, concentrating on industries that pose the highest risk to youth, partnering with employer associations, organized labour, government, parents, community groups, and employment centres to increase awareness of young worker health and safety issues.

Lovett’s message is simple: he tells young workers to take workplace health and safety seriously and understand their right to refuse unsafe work.

“Work isn’t like school,” he said. “Nobody’s watching out for you like your teachers did. Be careful about putting your life into someone else’s hands. Legs don’t grow back.”

From 2011 – 2015:

• The young worker injury rate for male workers declined in 2015 but remains above the provincial average at three claims per 100 workers as compared to 2.3 for all young workers

• Young worker injuries accounted for 863,841 work days lost and nearly $299 million in claim costs for time-loss claims.

• Sectors with the highest risk for serious injuries were: service sector (29 per cent), construction (29 per cent), manufacturing (17 per cent) and trade (12 per cent). The greatest number of time-loss claims by young workers was due to over-exertion, being struck by or against objects, and falls.