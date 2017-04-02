Murrayville's community hall, at least this rendition, was build in 1928. The first one, burned down in 1924 and the community came together to rebuild. The Murrayville Community Memorial Hall Association continue to operate the facility, and have just received a $50,000 provincial grant to replace and repair the building's foundation.

In the current spree of spending by the provincial government – ahead of next month’s election – another $7.6 million is grants were announced today (Sunday) for what are being called B.C.’s Canada 150 grants.

Out of that, 220 projects were identified as recipients, and just one of those – worth $50,000 – was in Langley.

The historic landmark known as the Murrayville Hall will have its foundation replaced and repaired.

Murrayville's original community hall was a two-storey structure with shops at ground level and a large open hall above. But in 1924 cultural and athletic activities suffered a significant blow when the building burned down.

The site was vacant until 1928, when community effort and volunteer labour – led by foreman Ab Sherritt – built the existing hall on same site at 21667 48 Ave.

At this time, the land was still owned by P.Y. Porter.

The Murrayville Community Memorial Hall was built as a memorial to the First World War soldiers from Langley, and was officially opened April 27, 1929.

P.Y. Porter sold the property to the Murrayville Community Hall Association for $1 in 1944.

Porter, and later his son, Eldie, were in charge of the care, maintenance, and bookings for some time.

The hall, which currently can accommodate about 200 people, is still rented out for community events, weddings, filming, recitals, and even theatre productions.

It is still run by its own community group, known as the Murrayville Community Memorial Hall Association, and the building has been modernized and upgraded a few times through the years, but still holds onto its heritage flavour thanks to a provincial historical designation.

The foundation is the next upgrade.

The one-time funding announcements were made nearby in Cloverdale today, and included $50,000 for the Fraser Valley Heritage Rail Society to rehabilitate mechanical components on the Royal ‘Connaught’ interurban car., among others presented by MLA Peter Fassbender, the former Langley City mayor and now the minister of Community, Sport, and Cultural Development.

The largest single grant seemed to be $100,000 going to the Creating Homefulness Society/Woodwynn Farms in Brentwood Bay to repair and restore its east barn to ensure the heritage-designated building upholds the integrity of the cultural landscape and continues to be used year-round within the therapeutic Woodwynn community.