Canada to the rescue: Our group rescuing our third taxi of the day that was stuck in the slush.

Rossland Summit School’s drama students wish to extend a huge thank you to all the people of Rossland who supported them with their fundraising over the past year and a half — with the bottle drives and the bottle donations to the RSS bottle bin, with the many variety shows, with the concession stands, with the popcorn sales and with the bumper sticker sales.

The group of 19 (12 drama students and seven adults) spent eight full days in New York, and saw four to five live Broadway shows, which was the main purpose of the trip.

Other highlights included touring the Statue of Liberty, Ellis Island, Grand Central Station, and the 9/11 Memorial site; viewing the NYC evening skyline from the One World Observatory (which now gives even a better view than the Empire State Building); and going on a Culinary Walking Tour of Greenwich Village.

The students also squeezed their way through the throngs of people who collected to watch the famous St. Paddy’s Day parade — the oldest and largest St. Paddy’s Day parade in the world.

They also toured the New York Film Academy, and visited the MOMA (Museum of Modern Art) as well as the Museum of Natural History. And of course there was lots of time to check out the shopping on Fifth Avenue, Canal Street, Soho and Time Square.

The group also did Rossland proud when they rescued vehicle after vehicle that had been trapped in the deep slush the morning of the big “snow storm,” which really was just a normal early (or late) season snowy wet day in Rossland.

New Yorkers simply have no proper equipment to easily remove the slush that falls, and so it collects in the streets, and stays as slush piles for days after, until it finally melts.

It made the group appreciate what a great job Rossland’s city workers do of keeping our own streets clear of snow.