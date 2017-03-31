*Due to a technical glitch in the March 31 print edition of the Langley Times, this story will run in its entirety in the April 5 print edition.

Wildlife biologist Andrea Gielens has a soft spot for turtles — in particular the Western painted variety.

This is why the Aldergrove resident has devoted so much of her time to the preservation of the Western painted turtle, the only remaining native pond turtle in B.C.

"We had two (pond turtle species in the province). We lost one, the Western pond turtle, and it hasn't been seen in B.C. in the last 50 years," Gielens explained.

"If we lost the painted turtle, then we would lose native turtles entirely for B.C. None of these turtles would be left."

Growing up, Gielens never knew there were native turtles in B.C. "A lot of the turtles that we see at parks are pets that people have released, they are non-native turtles, so it's really neat to have these guys as the native turtle species."

Her efforts, along with those of the Western Painted Turtle Recovery team were recognized last year, when they were among the 2016 Langley Environmental Hero Award winners.

Those involved in the Coastal Painted Turtle Project won in the business category, for their efforts to bring back sustainable populations of the Western painted turtles to watersheds in Langley and the Lower Mainland.

The organization works with the Greater Vancouver Zoo and Wildlife Preservation Canada, and educates residents and community groups on the presence of the native turtles and what they can do to preserve the animals' habitat.

With the nominations now open for the 2017 Langley Environmental Hero award, Gielens reflected on last year's win. She says receiving the award last year was a huge honour for her and her colleagues — and validation for the team's ongoing effort to preserve the species.

Gielens also called winning the award last year "a big surprise."

"We've been doing this work for a while, so it was great to be nominated by some of our partners, which is really nice," Gielens said.

"It's really validating for the hard work that a lot of people do."

Through the awards process, the team partnered with the youth winner, Langley Fine Arts School (LFAS) grad Desiree Chek-Harder.

"She used her award grant to purchase equipment for her school," Gielens said.

LFAS students are now raising turtles in one of their biology classes.

Turtle 'Mom'

During the winter months, Gielens has been tasked with rearing 163 turtles (nicknamed the '2016 Turtles') on site at the Aldergrove zoo.

The tiny turtles — hatched in the late summer — reside in 10 black tubs.

"These guys were rescued from nests that could have been lost to predation (eaten by other animals) or human impacts," Gielens told the Times during a short tour of the turtles' habitat at the zoo. "We rescue them as part of the larger project, bring them here, hatch them out, and rear them until they're a little bit larger and at that point, nothing can eat them anymore."

Western painted turtles have striking belly patterns, and every turtle's marking is different, Gielens pointed out.

"From the time they hatch, they have this pattern and you can recognize them 60 years later when you find them in the wild," Gielens said.

Females can grow to be as large as three pounds, with their shells about the size of a large dinner plate, with adult males growing to be about a pound smaller.

Still Time to Nominate

The Langley Environmental Hero Awards were first given out in 2006 as a way to acknowledge Langley's grassroots efforts to protect the environment.

The program is offered in partnership with Langley-Aldergove MP Mark Warawa, Cloverdale-Langley City MP John Aldag, Langley Township, City of Langley, The Fort Langley National Historic Site, TD Bank, and the Langley Environmental Partners Society (LEPS).

To download a nomination form for this year's award, click here.

The deadline for nomination submissions is Earth Day, April 22.

Nominations are accepted in three categories: Youth, Individual and Business/Non-profit.

Nomination forms for the 11th annual Environmental Hero Awards can also be picked up at Warawa's constituency office, 4769 222 St., or downloaded from the MP's website: markwarawa.com.

Winners will be announced during a June 10 ceremony at the Fort Langley National Historic Site, where an apple tree will be planted in their honour, in the heritage apple orchard that is being developed in the area.

The exact time of the ceremony is still to be determined.

June 10 also marks the conclusion of Canadian Environment Week, and that week coincides with June 5, World Environment Day.

The winner of each category will be awarded a prize of $500, to be donated to the local environmental organization of their choice.

As well, completed nomination forms can be directed to the following:

Email: langleyenvironmentalhero@gmail.com

Mail: Mark Warawa, MP

104 - 4769 222nd St

Langley, BC V2Z 3C1