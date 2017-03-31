- Home
Rossland Auxiliary donates $30,000 to Endoscopy Campaign
The Rossland Health Care Auxiliary fulfilled the first half of their pledge to the Endoscopy Campaign with this $30,000 donation. Doug Sperry, KBRH Health Foundation Board Director (center), accepted this donation from the Rossland Auxiliary members. Funds raised through the Rossland Auxiliary’s Thrift store are donated through the Foundation to improve health care for citizens in the Kootenay Boundary.
