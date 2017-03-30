Friday, March 31, 7 p.m.

Metchosin Film Night features Inside Peace, a documentary on a group of Texas inmates doing hard time as they embark on a journey of personal discovery. Taking place at the Metchosin Community House, 4430 Happy Valley Rd.

Saturday, April 1, 6:30 p.m.

The Metchosin Community Association presents the annual Services Auction, with the proceeds from live and silent auctions supporting the Community House, where the event will take place. The evening begins at 6 p.m. with an auction preview and wine and cheese sampling. More information at 250-478-5155 or online at bit.ly/1VhA9C3.

Wednesday, April 5, 7 p.m.

The final Challenge to Our Community event takes place at the new St. Mary’s Church, 4125 Metchosin Rd. Rev. Herbert O’Driscol challenges the audience to “care for our creation.” Entry is free. Donation bowl to handle costs of coffee.

Wednesday, April 19, 7 p.m.

Mary Hill is the topic of a discussion at the Community House, as Metchosinites Chris Pratt and Todd Manning cover the history and the ecology of the area. Information will also be presented on the rare flora and endangered species of the area. Refreshments to follow.

Sunday, April 23, 1 to 3 p.m.

Join a public discussion sponsored by the Healthy Communities Advisory Committee on Metchosin’s public spaces. Where do we meet? To do what? What is public? What additional facilities are needed? The event takes place in the council chambers on Happy Valley Road.