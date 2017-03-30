Eighty Years Ago

March 31, 1937

• An offer of $175 for 40 acres of tax sale land was refused. The upset price was set at $240.

Seventy Years Ago

April 2, 1947

• One holdout was blocking construction of a lane at the rear of properties on the south side of the Trans-Canada Highway (Fraser Highway). Merchants who had donated land to create the lane two years earlier appeared before council. Without the lane, garbage had to be carried through the stores to the front doors, necessitating disposal only on Sundays and holidays.

Sixty Years Ago

March 28, 1957

• Reeve Bill Poppy took exception to a provincial bill for the restoration of the old Hudson Bay Co. fort – it was made out to “the municipality of Fort Langley.”

Fifty Years Ago

March 30, 1967

• Debbie Brill, Marilyn Mascoe, and Maxine Harris earned a first, three second, and two fourth place finishes at the B.C. Age Class track and field championships in Kelowna.

Forty Years Ago

March 31, 1977

• Coun. Noel Booth warned of a possible riot in Glenwood, as council moved to approve an application for another gravel pit.

Thirty Years Ago

April 1, 1987

• A deadly bacterial infection, salmonella Dublin, was on the rise in Lower Mainland cattle.

Twenty Years Ago

March 28, 1997

• Langley Memorial Hospital was taken over by provincial order. All assets went to the South Fraser Regional Health Board.