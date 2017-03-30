Langley Township has renamed Langley Passive Park after the late Dale Ball, a prominent Brookswood resident.

Langley Passive Park, at the corner of 208th Street and 36th Avenue, will now be known as Dale Ball Passive Park. The parkhas winding gravel paths and hosts a disc golf course, which allows people to play a form of golf with Frisbees.

Ball died in 2015 after a brief battle with cancer.

He was a citizen of the year, a businessperson of the year, a chair of the Greater Langley Chamber of Commerce and chair ofthe Brookswood Village Merchants Association. He had long been a volunteer in the community, through the Rotary Club andby helping out numerous local groups including fastball teams, Scouts, the Langley Centennial Museum and the LangleyLodge.