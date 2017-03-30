Langley Heritage Society has released another video in its series about restored heritage buildings.

Michaud House​ in Langley City was built by the first French Canadian family to settle and farm on Langley Prairie in 1888.

For many years Catholic Church services were held inside its parlour.

The Beaulieu family later operated a dairy farm and lived in the farmhouse that still stands beside the Nicomekl River.

Brookswood Secondary School student Harrison Merkle produced and filmed the video; it's narrated by great-granddaughter Raachel Beaulieu who is also a student at Brookswood.

The video can be viewed on the Langley Heritage Society's new web page at http://www.langleyheritage.ca/ where other videos and profiles about Langley's restored buildings can also be seen.