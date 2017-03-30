Saturday’s event at the Langford Legion is no April fool’s joke.

The Prince Edward Branch, 761 Station Ave., is hosting an Easter meat draw on Saturday (April 1) through the afternoon from 1 until 5 p.m. Ticket sales start at noon and there will be 30 turkeys, 30 hams and regular meat prizes up for grabs.

There will also be a 50/50 draw and a basket raffle. All Legion members and guests are welcome to attend. Bring a friend and join Legion members for a day of fun and camaraderie.