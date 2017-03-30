What is it about?

A group of students from the Enactus Club at Selkirk College will collect garbage from the roadsides leading to Selkirk College and the section of Highway 3A called “Airport Hill.”

What is the Enactus Club at Selkirk College?

Enactus is a new club at Selkirk College. Started in January of 2017, we are a non-profit student organization composed of students from all fields of study. Our unifying passion is creating and implementing entrepreneurial community empowerment projects that address social, environmental, and economical problems.

Believing that the first step to making the world a better place is taken in your own backyard, this roadside cleanup will be the first project undertaken by the Enactus Club at Selkirk College. This is our opportunity to introduce ourselves to Castlegar. While this is a modest one-day event, we look forward to learning more deeply about the people of Castlegar and its ecosystem.

We have a growing list of potential projects, but look forward to hearing directly from and working with people who live and work in the area.

Purpose of event?

Melting snow in the springtime reveals garbage thrown onto the side of heavily travelled roads. By initiating this clean-up event, we aim to protect local wildlife and the Columbia River, and to make our roads cleaner.

Where is this pick-up taking place?

We are going to be collecting garbage along Highway 3A between the airport and Brilliant Bridge and also the two Selkirk access roads: Frank Beinder Way and Rosedale Road.

When is the pick-up taking place?

We will be cleaning up on April 1, starting at 10 a.m.

How to contact Enactus: Selkirk?

If you, your business, your NGO, or your community group have any interest in working with Enactus, please contact us to start the discussion. We can be reached through the club president, Anmol Mishra at anmolmishra@edu.selkirk.ca, or by visiting our Facebook page.