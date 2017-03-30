Pastor Leslie Kern (right) and his family travelled from South Africa to Mission.

A 16,191-kilometre journey has brought Pastor Leslie Kern, his wife, Rita, and their three young sons, Paul, Nico and Leslie Jr. from Lephalale, South Africa to their new home in Mission as Pastor of Mt. Calvary Lutheran Church.

A journey of faith has taken the pastoral call committee on a trek down an unknown path that eventually led to the appointment of a pastor from nearly halfway around the world to serve a small congregation near the west coast of Canada.

The congregation is looking forward, with excitement, to the faith and perspective the Kerns bring from their life and experiences in South Africa.

What excites the Kerns is the opportunity to serve God in a different, very enriching context, learning and experiencing new things and enjoying the natural beauty of B.C.

All are welcome to attend the installation service of Pastor Leslie Kern on Sunday, April 2 at 4:30 p.m. at Mt. Calvary Lutheran Church (32420 7th Ave.).