The Delta Concert Band and the Delta Choral Society are joining together to support Delta’s Special Olympians for the second year in a row.

The concert, titled The Best We Can Be, will take place on Saturday, April 8 at 3 p.m. at the South Delta Baptist Church.

The concert is named after the final number in the concert, a song written for a documentary about the 1996 Canadian Olympic team.

Choir and concert band member Marilynn Turner had to transcribe the song by hand, as there was no score for the piece.

“The lyrics are perfect for what this is all about,” fellow band member Joan Randall said.

All proceeds from the concert will go to support Special Olympics Delta, an association that supports more than 70 athletes with intellectual disabilities.

(from left) Delta Concert Band member Joan Randall, band and Delta Choral Society member Marilynn Turner and Special Olympics - Delta executive Lynn Davies. Photo credit: Grace Kennedy

A portion of those proceeds will be set aside for special olympians who have qualified for the Special Olympics B.C. Summer Games, happening in Kamloops this July. More than 20 athletes from Delta have qualified to go to the special olympics this summer.

Last year, the concert brought in around $5,000 in fundraising for Special Olympics Delta, Randall said. But this year, she is setting her sights a little higher.

“I’d like to have the whole place sold out and the whole place rocking,” Randall said.

The South Delta Baptist Church holds around 1,100 people.

Tickets are $15 and available online at sobcdeltaconcert2017.eventbrite.com, at the door on April 8 or by emailing tickets@sobcdelta.org.