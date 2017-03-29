Snow Angels program coordinators Debbie Martin (North Delta) and Patty Lee (South Delta) were recognized at Monday’s council meeting for all the work they did this winter.

At a special ceremony at the start of this week’s council meeting, Delta’s Snow Angels were recognized by Mayor Jackson for their hard work this winter.

The Corporation of Delta’s Snow Angels program was launched in 2011 and matches volunteers with seniors and individuals with physical limitations who are unable to shovel their driveways and/or sidewalks in the event of a snowfall.

In her remarks, Jackson noted that this year was a significant departure from the mild winters Delta has enjoyed since the program began.

“Needless to say, our Snow Angels were kept very busy. From December right up to the beginning of March, these wonderful volunteers were on standby to shovel driveways and pathways when needed,” Jackson said.

Thirty-four North Delta residents used the program this year, plus another 30 in Ladner and Tsawwassen.

Jackson praised the more than 30 volunteers and coordinators who made the program a success.

“This is a true testament to the word volunteer, where selfless individuals are out there enjoying the opportunity to help out their neighbours,” she said. “Council and staff received numerous calls and letters from recipients expressing their appreciation and sincere gratitude for this help. The success of this program certainly demonstrates the cooperative spirit of our community.”

Jackson singled out the program coordinators for North and South Delta, Debbie Martin and Patty Lee, and presented them with flowers as a token of the Corporation’s thanks for keeping the program running smoothly.

The mayor also thanked Delta recreation staff for all their hard work coordinating the program and the Corporation’s engineering department for providing salt and equipment.

All of the Snow Angels will be invited to Delta’s volunteer recognition ceremony this summer.