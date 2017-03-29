  • Connect with Us

Community Papers

Ready for takeoff

Brent Pearson of Sweetheart Parrots was loading up some precious cargo of parrots and budgies to deliver to Grand Forks and Kelowna this week. - Guy Bertrand
Brent Pearson of Sweetheart Parrots was loading up some precious cargo of parrots and budgies to deliver to Grand Forks and Kelowna this week.
— image credit: Guy Bertrand
  • Trail posted Mar 29, 2017 at 3:00 PM
We encourage an open exchange of ideas on this story's topic, but we ask you to follow our guidelines for respecting community standards. Personal attacks, inappropriate language, and off-topic comments may be removed, and comment privileges revoked, per our Terms of Use. Please see our FAQ if you have questions or concerns about using Facebook to comment.

You might like ...