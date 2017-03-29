unior Police Academy participants Eric Chartier and Ryan Dormuth face a scenario involving a person with mental-health issues (played by volunteer Riley Werk, last year's chief constable at the academy). This was part of their final day of training on Friday at W. J. Mouat Secondary.

About 20 Grade 11 and 12 students from various high schools in Abbotsford spent their second week of spring break learning about what it's like to be a police officer.

The week-long 50-hour Junior Police Academy was held March 20 to 24 by the Abbotsford Police Department to give interested students a sneak peek at a law-enforcement career.

The students received lessons on basic law, police control tactics and self-defence methods, and even had a day at the firearms range.

The program finished Friday with the students applying what they had learned during a scenario-based training day where they were challenged as "police officers" to resolve problems.

Visit abbypd.ca/junior-police-academy for more information.