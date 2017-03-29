The Vimy Flight team has been seen flying in formation above the Comox Valley for the past several weeks.

Along with a significant number of current military families living on the West Shore, many residents have family members that served overseas.While there are no more living survivors from the battle of Vimy Ridge, West Shore ties to that World War I event still remain strong as residents honour those who died every year with a service at the monument in Veterans Memorial Park.

This year, one West Shore couple will join other Islanders and B.C. residents in France next month during the 100th anniversary ceremony for the battle on April 9.

“It was a significant event in Canadian history … Many people argue it was the first time we were represented internationally,” said Langford Fire Rescue Assistant Chief Geoff Spriggs, who will attend the overseas ceremony with his wife.

“My wife’s father was military his whole life,” he said. “The Vimy story itself is pretty amazing.”

While not going in an official capacity, Spriggs asked council for permission to wear his Langford Fire Rescue dress uniform at the ceremony. “My thought was more about being present and sharing that back to the community … There’s quite a bit of connection to this area.”

Initially, Spriggs tried to rally fellow firefighters and other community members to travel to France for the official ceremony. But there was such overwhelming international interest in the event organizers closed registration months prior to the original deadline.

“Thankfully, we were registered ahead of time,” Spriggs said about himself and his wife.

A news clip on TV initially drew his attention to the event. It highlighted several B.C. pilots that will be flying over the ceremony, including Dale Erhart of Comox.

“What we are hoping to do is honour the First World War veterans, as well as all veterans,” said Erhart, who joined the Vimy Flight team last year. “When (the Vimy) memorial was first presented by King Edward in 1936, they had five planes flying overhead. We’re trying to re-enact that.”

Erhart and other team members have been test flying Nieuport 11 biplanes at the Courtenay Airpark. The planes are scaled-down reproductions of the Nieuport 11, which was designed in France before the First World War and became a critical counterpoint to the dominance of the German Fokker fighter planes during the war.

“It was used as a racing machine for the Schneider Cup and when the war broke out, they found it was very fast and manoeuvrable, so they started using it for fighter aviation,” Erhart explained. “It was one of the very first fighters that the Canadian airmen used when they joined the Royal Flying Corps. Even though it was made in France, it was used by the British, the French, the Italians and eventually the Russians in the First World War.”

After taking part in the Vimy celebrations, the flying team will return to Halifax and embark on a cross-Canada aerial tour, crossing from Shearwater, N.S. to the Comox Valley between May and November. The flight will include a flypast over the Parliament Buildings in Ottawa on July 1 during the 150th commemoration of Canada.

For more information, visit bcaviationcouncil.org/vimy-ridge.

– With files from Scott Stanfield/Black Press

katie@goldstreamgazette.com