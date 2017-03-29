The Westshore Quilters’ Guild is celebrating Canada’s 150th a little differently. The group’s annual quilt show features a patriotic theme, SesQUILTcentennial - Westshore Celebrates Canada.

A gala evening kicks off the event on Thursday, March 30, from 7 to 9 p.m. Tickets must be purchased in advance and are $12, which includes quilt show admission for the entire event.

On Friday and Saturday (March 31 and April 1), artwork will be on display at the Eagleridge Community Centre, 1089 Langford Pkwy., from 10 a.m. until 5 p.m. Admission is $6.

For more information go to westshorequiltersguild.ca.

katie@goldstreamgazette.com