The Charles Hays Secondary School drama club won at the Northwest Zone High School Drama Festival for its one act play Freak written by Angela Hill. The drama club is now off to the provincials in New Westminster April 27-30.

The Charles Hays Secondary School drama club won at the Northwest Zone High School Drama Festival for its one act play “Freak” written by Angela Hill. The drama club is now off to provincials in New Westminster April 27-30.

There were 16 actors who participated in the festival and two crew members. Krista Robinson played the lead and also won for Excellence in Acting in a Lead Female Role.

Five other awards went to Production Design, Best Choreography and Innovative Use of Space, Excellence in Costume Design (Grace White), Excellence in Lighting Design (Scott Langille) and an Honorable Mention for Acting (Nivan Sharma).

This Saturday, from noon until 2 p.m. the students are holding a Pose-A-Thon Fundraiser at Oceanside Sports on Third Avenue to support their travels to showcase their talents in the Lower Mainland.

Students will pose as live mannequins for 15 minute shifts and pledges are encouraged from curious onlookers. Money raised will go toward paying for airfare, accommodation and registration fees for the provincial drama festival.

"The provincial drama festival in not competitive — it is a showcase of representative plays from the participating zones in B.C. and a series of theatre related workshops for students with professionals from the lower mainland," said drama teacher Alison O'Toole.

For those who want to catch the award winning play “Freak” the high school is hosting a dessert theatre on Thursday, May 18 at the Lester Centre of the Arts.