A record-breaking amount of rain fell on Metro Vancouver on Tuesday.

Almost 30 mm of rain was recorded at Vancouver International Airport, breaking the previous record of 25.1 mm from March 28, 1956.

It has rained 26 of 29 days of March so far, and some localized flooding has been reported.

In Cloverdale, roadside ditches have overflowed into nearby farm fields.

Environment Canada expects showers to ease later Wednesday afternoon with a low chance of rain in the evening. Thursday is expected to bring a mix of sun and cloud.

No, that's not the Serpentine River. That's a farm field flooding, along Harvie Road in Cloverdale. Sam Anderson