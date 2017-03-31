The team over at Remax in Agassiz are bringing a little colour and Easter cheer with their mandate to buy and sell people’s homes in a personalized and professional manner with their Easter colouring contest for a chance to win an Easter gift basket. The colouring contest will be featured in this week’s edition of The Observer as well our Apr. 6 edition.

The contest is open to kids 12 and under with the promise that every entrant will get a small treat.

The realtors at Agassiz Remax are a friendly trio, which include Amanda White, Dan Friesen, and Taylor Roth. They bring a myriad of skill and experience with them to their roles within the organization and to the local real estate scene.

“We make a killer team,” said Friesen. “It’s also the world wide recognition of the Remax brand that helps people sell their home, that’s by far the biggest advantage that we have at Remax, and that our clients have.”

Remax is the only real estate agency in town for the moment and it is one that White, Friesen, and Roth are growing through exemplary work as they continue to emerge as the face of Remax in the community.

“We wanted to do a small community event and with the weather being what it is we thought what’s better than a colouring contest,” said Friesen.

Since, White’s arrival in August, the agents have been going strong in their picturesque office off of Hwy 9, providing top service for the demands of Agassiz’s real estate market while meeting the community’s unique needs.

“It’s just us three so we have time for our clients and nobody’s just a name,” said Roth. Being personable is important to the agents and they enjoy running into clients on the street.

For the colouring contest, all entries are due by Apr. 13 at 5 p.m.

“We will have extra colouring sheets available at the office in case there are extra kids in the family who want to enter the contest,” said White.

The winner will be drawn at random and contacted on Monday, Apr. 17. For extra colouring sheets visit the Remax location in Agassiz at #2 1824 Hwy 9.