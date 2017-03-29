The Surrey Fiddlers are now tuning up for afternoon dances at Clayton hall.

The group has changed the day and time of its events, which are now held on the first Tuesday of every month at 18513 70th Ave., Surrey, from 1 to 4 p.m.

The dances were previously held in the evening hours.

Event organizer Evan Sanyshyn said the move was a simple one.

“Some of our senior dancers live out in areas such as Abbotsford and Maple Ridge and are requesting if it is possible to have daytime dances, so that it would make it easier and safer for them to drive in daylight hours,” Sanyshyn told the Now.

The next dance is on Tuesday, April 4. Admission is $4. For more details, call 604-576-1066.