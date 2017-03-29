Don Pennell buys and cleans up childrens books and then gives them away for free. He is set up at the Community Centre today.

Retired teacher Don Pennell buys books from the local thrift stores, cleans them up and then gives them away.

At the moment he is set up at the Community Centre with books for kindergarten age kids. There are more than 35 boxes of books on tables lining the hallways.

Since retiring four years ago he regularly visits the Hospital Foundation Thrift Store and buys 10 books for $1. Every few months he sets up a book give away.

He also schedules times to visit schools and have kids pick out books.

“They are all beautiful books in my mind,” he said.