Church in the Valley in Langley is holding a Single Moms' Oil Change event this Sunday at the church on the 23600 block of Fraser Highway.

by Sarah Grochowski

Times Contributor

Dozens of volunteers from Church in the Valley, including mechanics and everyday churchgoers, will roll up their sleeves to perform oil changes for single mothers this Sunday, April 2.

Single Moms’ Oil Change takes place from 1:30 to 5:30 p.m. in the parking lot of the church on the 23600 block of Fraser Highway. Single moms interested in an hour of pampering and a no-cost oil-change must register with the church at (604)-514-8335, noting the vehicle make and model of the engine. Spots will fill up quickly.

This incentive is the vision of ministry leader, Kathi Johnson, put to practice alongside her young adult class in 2003.

Johnson still manages the event, over a decade later, in partnership with the Acts of Kindness (AOK) charity initiative started by the church. The oil change runs twice annually.

"Why are we doing this? Because single moms need extra help. It's very difficult to provide financially as well as parent children,” said Church in the Valley lead pastor David Jamieson.

“Things get left by the wayside. As a church and as AOK, we want to support these women and their families."

Childcare and refreshments will be provided as the moms wait. The oil change is estimated to take less than an hour and it includes vacuuming of the car as well as a wash. Children on site are encouraged to utilize the church’s sports court and rock climbing wall.

Church in the Valley’s facilities also include a three-bay garage to accommodate a Cars For Moms initiative, where vehicles are donated year-round, taken in, and repaired for single mothers without a means of transportation.

"This is a new one," Jamieson said pointing to a raised Honda Civic, hood open during a tour of the church’s mechanics centre, "just this week we sent out two vehicles to mothers in need.”

Launching a broader support network for single mothers in the community is in the works for the church. Beginning in May, an ongoing ministry will seek to help moms financially, with parenting and other common needs of single-parent households, Jamieson said.

The free oil change to single mothers, first offered by the AOK team, is a concept that has become so popular that churches and charities across North America have followed suit.

All donations made to AOK on April 2 will provide children who otherwise wouldn't possess the means, a chance to attend Mountain View Summer Camp in Hope this summer.

Families who may have a 2004 or newer vehicle that you don’t necessarily need to trade in and would rather donate to a worthy single mom through our Cars for MomsTeam can simply call Church in the Valley @604-514-8335.