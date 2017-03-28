The District of Highlands is planning to be well prepared in the event that disaster strikes.

To carry on the work council and staff have already done, the District is looking for a volunteer willing to take on the emergency co-ordinator position. This person will be responsible for ensuring the District is able to respond effectively to and recover from minor and major emergencies while maximizing use of resources and cost recovery.

This specialized work includes the development, implementation and maintenance of all aspects of emergency management, including mitigation, preparedness, response and recovery.

If this sounds like a position that may interest you, contact Loranne Hilton, the district's chief administrative officer, at lhilton@highlands.ca or call 250-474-1773 to submit your expression of interest by April 13.

For more information on the position go to bit.ly/2nWvsk0.

katie@goldstreamgazette.com