Bee condos project approved in View Royal
A group wishing to install mason bee and leaf cutter bee "condos" in View Royal Park has been granted permission to do so.
Representatives of the View Royal Community Garden Society recently outlined details of the project in a presentation to council, describing how the square, box-like hives would be placed on the edge of the garden area. Council was told that unlike other forms of bees, these natural pollinators are not aggressive and generally fly away if disturbed.
After giving kudos to the group for introducing the natural pollinators to the area, which has seen declines in bee populations in recent years, council gave unanimous approval to commence the project.
The community garden hosts 30 plots for registered users.
