Learning how to keep neighbourhoods safe is the focus of a series of family friendly Town Centre Events, hosted by the City’s Public Safety Office.

Events are planned around the city from now to May 13.

“The Town Centre Events are a way for our residents to get practical tips for their safety in an open, engaging and interactive setting,” said Terry Waterhouse, Surrey's Public Safety Director, in a release.

“Since the launch of the City’s Public Safety Strategy last October, we have been working with our partners on a series of events that will get the word out about our new programs and encourage participation wherever possible. Our goal is to encourage everyone, our youth, our newcomers, our seniors, and families to get involved."

According to a release, 20 city departments and partner organizations will be on hand to offer tips and information on topics ranging from crime prevention to personal safety, transportation safety, emergency preparedness, child and youth programs, volunteer opportunities and various community services.

